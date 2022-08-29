Menu
2006 Toyota Corolla

206,261 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

CE

CE

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

206,261KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307741
  • Stock #: ML6043
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E96C595583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,261 KM

Vehicle Description

$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

