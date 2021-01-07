Menu
2006 Toyota Sequoia

142,200 KM

Details

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Sequoia

2006 Toyota Sequoia

SR5 V8 8 Passenger 4WD

2006 Toyota Sequoia

SR5 V8 8 Passenger 4WD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

142,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6597389
  Stock #: 5961
  VIN: 5tdbt44a06s260446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5961
  • Mileage 142,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Toyota Sequoia SR5 V8 8 Passenger 4WD. Well equipped with Heated power leather front seats, Power tilt moonroof, Pioneer head unit, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Climate control, All weather floor mats, Trailer hitch, Roof racks, Running boards, Fog lamps, 16 Alloy wheels. 4.7L V8 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 273hp / 314lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

