2006 Toyota Tacoma

A local Toyota Tacoma V6 Double Cab Long Box TRD Sport 4x4. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Toyota sound with CD player, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake controller, Window rain guards, Hood scoop, Hood deflector, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 4.0L V6 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 236hp / 266lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7