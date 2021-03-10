Menu
2006 Toyota Tacoma

202,400 KM

Details Description Features

$26,980

+ tax & licensing
$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2006 Toyota Tacoma

2006 Toyota Tacoma

V6 Double Cab Long Box TRD Sport 4x4

2006 Toyota Tacoma

V6 Double Cab Long Box TRD Sport 4x4

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

202,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6786557
  Stock #: 5999
  VIN: 5TEMU52N86Z235122

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 5999
  Mileage 202,400 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Toyota Tacoma V6 Double Cab Long Box TRD Sport 4x4. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Toyota sound with CD player, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake controller, Window rain guards, Hood scoop, Hood deflector, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 4.0L V6 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 236hp / 266lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Driver Side Airbag

