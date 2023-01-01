Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***A/C, Power Windows, Mirrors, Doors*** </p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2006 Toyota Yaris

284,224 KM

Details Description Features

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Yaris

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Yaris

RS

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1700694053
  2. 1700694060
  3. 1700694066
  4. 1700694073
  5. 1700694078
  6. 1700694083
  7. 1700694089
  8. 1700694095
  9. 1700694100
  10. 1700694105
  11. 1700694110
  12. 1700694114
Contact Seller

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
284,224KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKT923065016061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 284,224 KM

Vehicle Description

$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***A/C, Power Windows, Mirrors, Doors*** 

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

Used 2006 Toyota Yaris RS for sale in Vancouver, BC
2006 Toyota Yaris RS 284,224 KM $4,750 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Fit LX for sale in Vancouver, BC
2013 Honda Fit LX 202,486 KM $10,750 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Fit LX for sale in Vancouver, BC
2013 Honda Fit LX 147,780 KM $13,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Yaris