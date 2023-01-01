2006 Toyota Yaris

$4,750+ tax & licensing
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
284,224KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKT923065016061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 284,224 KM
Vehicle Description
$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***A/C, Power Windows, Mirrors, Doors***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
