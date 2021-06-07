Menu
2007 Bentley Arnage

59,200 KM

Details Description Features

$99,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

T Sedan

2007 Bentley Arnage

T Sedan

Location

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

59,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7284446
  • Stock #: 6107
  • VIN: SCBLF44J57CX12148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6107
  • Mileage 59,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Bentley Arnage T Sedan. Well equipped with Diamond stitched seating surfaces and door panel inserts, Heated power leather front memory seats, Heated power leather rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Veneered picnic tables to rear of front seats, 6 Disc CD changer, Power tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Push button ignition, Wood trim, Engine turned aluminum door trim inserts, Leather headliner / dash, Front and rear parking sensors, HID Headlamps, Fog lamps, Headlamp washing system, 19 Alloy wheels. 6.75L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 500hp / 738lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just fully serviced by Bentley Vancouver. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

