2007 Bentley Arnage

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local Bentley Arnage T Sedan. Well equipped with Diamond stitched seating surfaces and door panel inserts, Heated power leather front memory seats, Heated power leather rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Veneered picnic tables to rear of front seats, 6 Disc CD changer, Power tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Push button ignition, Wood trim, Engine turned aluminum door trim inserts, Leather headliner / dash, Front and rear parking sensors, HID Headlamps, Fog lamps, Headlamp washing system, 19 Alloy wheels. 6.75L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 500hp / 738lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just fully serviced by Bentley Vancouver. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7