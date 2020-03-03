Menu
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

SS

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,649KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4714362
  • Stock #: ML5117
  • VIN: 1G1AM15BX77244886
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
BLACK/YELLOW
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

$2000 + $195 Doc. fee ***Rebuilt***

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

