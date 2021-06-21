Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

53,700 KM

Details Description Features

$69,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Corvette

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 Coupe

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 7520790
  2. 7520790
  3. 7520790
  4. 7520790
  5. 7520790
  6. 7520790
  7. 7520790
  8. 7520790
  9. 7520790
  10. 7520790
  11. 7520790
  12. 7520790
  13. 7520790
  14. 7520790
  15. 7520790
  16. 7520790
  17. 7520790
  18. 7520790
  19. 7520790
  20. 7520790
  21. 7520790
  22. 7520790
  23. 7520790
  24. 7520790
  25. 7520790
  26. 7520790
  27. 7520790
  28. 7520790
  29. 7520790
  30. 7520790
Contact Seller

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

53,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7520790
  • Stock #: 6145
  • VIN: 1G1YY26E375106748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LeMans Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6145
  • Mileage 53,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, accident free Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe. This car had a brand new LS7 crate engine installed at 53,390KM, which cost over $17,000. Well equipped with Heated power leather seats, Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Satellite radio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Sharkbar harness bar, Xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, 18 Front and 19 rear alloy wheels. 7.0L V8 mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 505hp / 470lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2015 Mercedes-Benz S...
 42,600 KM
$89,980 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Accord Cr...
 132,100 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 36,700 KM
$73,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory