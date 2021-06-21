2007 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
A Canadian, accident free Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe. This car had a brand new LS7 crate engine installed at 53,390KM, which cost over $17,000. Well equipped with Heated power leather seats, Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Satellite radio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Sharkbar harness bar, Xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, 18 Front and 19 rear alloy wheels. 7.0L V8 mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 505hp / 470lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
