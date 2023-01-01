$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Destination Mazda
604-294-4299
2007 Honda Civic
Sdn DX-G
Location
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
187,485KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10197147
- Stock #: MP3689A
- VIN: 2HGFA16317H040173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,485 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4