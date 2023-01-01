Menu
2007 Honda Civic

187,485 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

Sdn DX-G

2007 Honda Civic

Sdn DX-G

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,485KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10197147
  • Stock #: MP3689A
  • VIN: 2HGFA16317H040173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # MP3689A
  • Mileage 187,485 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

