2007 Honda Civic

198,091 KM

$4,900

ML Motors

604-551-1009

EX

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

198,091KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8958064
  • Stock #: ML5998
  • VIN: 2HGFG12867H002342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,091 KM

Vehicle Description

$4900 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
