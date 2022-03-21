$4,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic
EX
198,091KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8958064
- Stock #: ML5998
- VIN: 2HGFG12867H002342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,091 KM
Vehicle Description
$4900 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof
