2007 Honda Civic

149,303 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

LX

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

149,303KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9797086
  • Stock #: ML6116
  • VIN: 2HGFG126X7H003203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,303 KM

Vehicle Description

$7500 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

