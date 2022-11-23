Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

232,078 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

EX-L

EX-L

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

232,078KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365689
  • Stock #: ML6051
  • VIN: 5J6RE48737L806726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,078 KM

Vehicle Description

$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

