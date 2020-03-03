Menu
2007 Honda Element

SC Manual

2007 Honda Element

SC Manual

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4707894
  • Stock #: 5639
  • VIN: 5j6yh17927l800128
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local accident free Honda Element SC. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Honda sound with CD player, Aux input, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, All weather floor mats, Trailer hitch, Projector headlamps, 18 Alloy wheels. 2.4L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 5 speed manual transmission producing 166hp / 161lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control

