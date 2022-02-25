Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Fit

120,000 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Fit

2007 Honda Fit

Hatchback DX at

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Fit

Hatchback DX at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8348544
  • Stock #: CR5036A
  • VIN: JHMGD38407S821110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2017 Subaru WRX 4Dr ...
 38,050 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 40,271 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 27,395 KM
$33,498 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory