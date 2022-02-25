2007 Honda Fit

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8348544

8348544 Stock #: CR5036A

CR5036A VIN: JHMGD38407S821110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.