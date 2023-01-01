Menu
<p>$3750 + $195 Doc. fee***Odometer Unknown***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

302,931 KM

Details Description Features

$3,750

+ tax & licensing
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 5Pass

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 5Pass

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

302,931KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMSH73E77H032682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 302,931 KM

Vehicle Description

$3750 + $195 Doc. fee***Odometer Unknown***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe