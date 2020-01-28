Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 217,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4611603
  • Stock #: ML5105
  • VIN: JM1BK32F871673211
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$2999 + $195 Doc. fee

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Convenience
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

2007 Kia Rondo EX
 132,000 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic
1996 Toyota Camry
 207,799 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic LX
 146,311 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Send A Message