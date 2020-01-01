2007 Toyota RAV4

A local Toyota Rav4 Sport V6 4WD. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Toyota sound with CD player, Aux input, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Cargo cover, Roof racks, Fog lamps, 18" Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission producing 269hp / 246lb-ft. A warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.







Viewing by appointment



Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975



Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com







Dealer # 10290

