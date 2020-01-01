Menu
2007 Toyota RAV4

Sport V6 4WD

2007 Toyota RAV4

Sport V6 4WD

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 231,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4477236
  • Stock #: 5596
  • VIN: jtmbk32v575031464
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A local Toyota Rav4 Sport V6 4WD. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Toyota sound with CD player, Aux input, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Cargo cover, Roof racks, Fog lamps, 18" Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission producing 269hp / 246lb-ft. A warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.



Viewing by appointment

Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975

Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com



Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

