2007 Toyota Sienna

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 3 4 8 , 8 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9053167

9053167 Stock #: ML6014

ML6014 VIN: 5TDZK23C47S084432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 348,839 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.