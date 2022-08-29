Menu
2007 Toyota Sienna

348,839 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2007 Toyota Sienna

2007 Toyota Sienna

LE

2007 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

348,839KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9053167
  • Stock #: ML6014
  • VIN: 5TDZK23C47S084432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 348,839 KM

Vehicle Description

$5999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Transmission Overdrive Switch

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

