2007 Toyota Sienna
LE
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
348,839KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9053167
- Stock #: ML6014
- VIN: 5TDZK23C47S084432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 348,839 KM
Vehicle Description
$5999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Transmission Overdrive Switch
