Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Yaris

108,474 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

108,474KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8966185
  • Stock #: ML6000
  • VIN: JTDKT923075037784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,474 KM

Vehicle Description

$10900 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2007 Toyota Yaris LE
 108,474 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Maxima 3...
 261,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic EX
 198,091 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory