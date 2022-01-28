Menu
2008 Acura TL

169,358 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2008 Acura TL

2008 Acura TL

w/Nav Pkg

2008 Acura TL

w/Nav Pkg

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,358KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8270844
  Stock #: MP3291
  VIN: 19UUA66248A800883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,358 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

