$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Company of Cars Auto Sales

888-573-9136

2008 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cpe M3 RWD

Location

1502 Boundary Road, Vancouver, BC V5K 4V4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,085KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5008776
  • Stock #: UCY39882
  • VIN: WBSWD93548PY39882
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Company of Cars offers complimentary concierge service throughout BCs Okanagan & Interior. Available on site financing and insurance for your convenience, all trades will be considered. $495 Documentation fee includes our Quality Assurance Guarantee and can be reviewed on our website, it includes: CarFax history report, comprehensive safety inspection, lien free guarantee, 30 day limited powertrain warranty, 15 day exchange policy, optional extended vehicle warranty coverage. Sales associates are VSA licensed and available to assist you in French, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Portuguese, and Korean. Please visit our website for more great vehicles www.companyofcars.com

More inventory From Company of Cars Auto Sales

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 19,791 KM
$58,800 + tax & lic
2016 Tesla Model X
 37,316 KM
$95,800 + tax & lic
2011 Land Rover Rang...
 64,988 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic

Company of Cars Auto Sales

1502 Boundary Road, Vancouver, BC V5K 4V4

