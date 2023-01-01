$8,981+ tax & licensing
2008 BMW 323i
Sedan
Location
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
133,259KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10381203
- Stock #: 26UTNA99872
- VIN: WBAVH13598KC99872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sparkling Graphite
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
USB Audio Integration (Y Adapter Not Included)
6 Speed Automatic Transmission w/STEPTRONIC w/Steptronic
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
