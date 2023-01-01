Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW 323i

133,259 KM

Details Features

$8,981

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,981

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 323i

2008 BMW 323i

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 323i

Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$8,981

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,259KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10381203
  • Stock #: 26UTNA99872
  • VIN: WBAVH13598KC99872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sparkling Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA99872
  • Mileage 133,259 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
USB Audio Integration (Y Adapter Not Included)
6 Speed Automatic Transmission w/STEPTRONIC w/Steptronic
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2022 Subaru Forester...
 22,914 KM
$46,487 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester...
 64,376 KM
$37,033 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru XV Cross...
 24,668 KM
$28,894 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory