Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW 528

179,889 KM

Details

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 528

2008 BMW 528

XI

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 528

XI

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

179,889KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8253037
  • Stock #: CR0612A
  • VIN: WBANV135X8BZ47032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # CR0612A
  • Mileage 179,889 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Subaru Outback ...
 36,917 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Avala...
 132,817 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS F...
 24,250 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory