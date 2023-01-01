Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW X3

81,823 KM

Details Description Features

$12,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2008 BMW X3

2008 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 3.0i

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 3.0i

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1692487852
  2. 1692487854
  3. 1692487855
  4. 1692487857
  5. 1692487859
  6. 1692487861
  7. 1692487863
  8. 1692487865
  9. 1692487866
  10. 1692487868
  11. 1692487870
  12. 1692487871
  13. 1692487873
  14. 1692487874
  15. 1692487876
Contact Seller

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,823KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10323093
  • Stock #: ML6207
  • VIN: WBXPC73438WE52519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,823 KM

Vehicle Description

$12750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition, Two sets of Tires***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 161,084 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape HYB...
 274,930 KM
$4,850 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 227,711 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory