$12,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2008 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 3.0i
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
81,823KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10323093
- Stock #: ML6207
- VIN: WBXPC73438WE52519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,823 KM
Vehicle Description
$12750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition, Two sets of Tires***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Cell Phone Hookup
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
