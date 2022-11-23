$7,800+ tax & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
298,470KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9410881
- Stock #: ML6067
- VIN: 1GCEK19C98Z143961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 298,470 KM
Vehicle Description
$7800 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4