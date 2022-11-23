Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

298,470 KM

LT

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

298,470KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9410881
  • Stock #: ML6067
  • VIN: 1GCEK19C98Z143961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 298,470 KM

Vehicle Description

$7800 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

