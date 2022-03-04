Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-150

194,248 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCAB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCAB 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,248KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8476482
  • Stock #: AS5181A
  • VIN: 1FTRX14W88FC27081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # AS5181A
  • Mileage 194,248 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2018 Kia Stinger GT ...
 53,300 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RC 300 AW...
 13,890 KM
$54,998 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Veloste...
 52,777 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory