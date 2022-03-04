$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2008 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCAB 4WD
Location
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
194,248KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8476482
- Stock #: AS5181A
- VIN: 1FTRX14W88FC27081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 194,248 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
