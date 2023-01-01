Menu
2008 Honda Accord

241,397 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

241,397KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10117089
  Stock #: ML6170
  VIN: 1HGCP36828A802113

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 241,397 KM

Vehicle Description

$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

