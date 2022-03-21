Menu
2008 Honda Civic

170,689 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

DX-G

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

170,689KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8921005
  • Stock #: ML5986
  • VIN: 2HGFG12338H010064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,689 KM

Vehicle Description

$4900 + $195 Doc. fee***Some Body Damage***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

