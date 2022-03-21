$6,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
DX-G
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
170,689KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: ML5986
- VIN: 2HGFG12338H010064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,689 KM
Vehicle Description
$4900 + $195 Doc. fee***Some Body Damage***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
