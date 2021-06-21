Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

96,747 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - extremely low mileage for the year! wow!

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - extremely low mileage for the year! wow!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,747KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7376222
  • Stock #: M13443A
  • VIN: JM1BK343481871546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunlight Silver Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in the 2008 Mazda 3 Sport GT at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver, #1 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Dealer in Western Canada, offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this Mazda 3.

..

To see the pre-owned 2008 Mazda 3 Sport GT, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

..

WARRANTY:

-Our vehicles come with balance of factory warranty or 8-month complementary powertrain warranty.

-A documentation fee of: $598

-153. point safety inspection

-local vehicle

-non Smoker

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

