Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

201,937 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

201,937KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9024385
  • Stock #: ML6010
  • VIN: JM1BK32F481872807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # ML6010
  • Mileage 201,937 KM

Vehicle Description

$4900 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 201,937 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit Co...
 170,000 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town &...
 205,128 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory