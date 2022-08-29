$4,900+ tax & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
201,937KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9024385
- Stock #: ML6010
- VIN: JM1BK32F481872807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,937 KM
Vehicle Description
$4900 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
