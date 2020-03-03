2008 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local accident free Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG 4Matic. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated 18-way power leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Three zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Wood trim, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Running boards, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, Headlamp washing system, 20 AMG 5-Spoke alloy wheels. 6.2L V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 503hp / 465lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7