Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML63 AMG 4Matic

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML63 AMG 4Matic

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 4707888
  2. 4707888
  3. 4707888
  4. 4707888
  5. 4707888
  6. 4707888
  7. 4707888
  8. 4707888
  9. 4707888
  10. 4707888
  11. 4707888
  12. 4707888
  13. 4707888
  14. 4707888
  15. 4707888
  16. 4707888
  17. 4707888
  18. 4707888
Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,400KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4707888
  • Stock #: 5640
  • VIN: 4jgbb77ex8a300787
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local accident free Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG 4Matic. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated 18-way power leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Three zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Wood trim, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Running boards, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, Headlamp washing system, 20 AMG 5-Spoke alloy wheels. 6.2L V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 503hp / 465lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2017 BMW X1 X1 xDriv...
 23,400 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan NV 3500 ...
 200 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic
2012 Land Rover Rang...
 119,900 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Send A Message