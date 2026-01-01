Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

140,615 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

5.5L

Watch This Vehicle
13496112

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

5.5L

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,615KM
VIN WDDNG86X28A174605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S69408A
  • Mileage 140,615 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Destination Mazda

Used 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT 27,033 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Vancouver, BC
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS 4,963 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-30 GS for sale in Vancouver, BC
2025 Mazda CX-30 GS 8,567 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Destination Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class