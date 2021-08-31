Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nautique Super Air

186 KM

Details Description

$86,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$86,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2008 Nautique Super Air

2008 Nautique Super Air

Nautique 210 Team Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nautique Super Air

Nautique 210 Team Edition

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 7646848
  2. 7646848
  3. 7646848
  4. 7646848
  5. 7646848
  6. 7646848
  7. 7646848
  8. 7646848
  9. 7646848
  10. 7646848
  11. 7646848
  12. 7646848
  13. 7646848
  14. 7646848
  15. 7646848
  16. 7646848
  17. 7646848
  18. 7646848
  19. 7646848
  20. 7646848
  21. 7646848
  22. 7646848
  23. 7646848
  24. 7646848
  25. 7646848
  26. 7646848
  27. 7646848
  28. 7646848
  29. 7646848
  30. 7646848
  31. 7646848
  32. 7646848
  33. 7646848
  34. 7646848
  35. 7646848
  36. 7646848
  37. 7646848
  38. 7646848
  39. 7646848
  40. 7646848
  41. 7646848
  42. 7646848
  43. 7646848
  44. 7646848
Contact Seller

$86,980

+ taxes & licensing

186KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7646848
  • Stock #: 6175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 186 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Correct Craft Super Air Nautique 210 Team Edition with only 186 Hours. Featuring Seating for 10 people, Keypad starting system, Zero off speed control, Clarion head unit, Aux input, Kenwood component speakers, Polk / MOMO subwoofer, Memphis speakers on wake tower, Flight control polished wake tower, Bimini top, Convertible stern seat, Snap in carpets, 773 Pound three-tank ballast system, Wake platform, Hydro-gate wake shaper, Tandem axle DHM Enterprises trailer, 2 boat covers, 5.7L (350ci) Excalibur V8 343hp. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2015 Land Rover Rang...
 96,800 KM
$59,980 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Tacoma A...
 178,500 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
2018 Ferrari 488 Spi...
 28,900 KM
$339,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory