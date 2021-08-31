2008 Nautique Super Air

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Correct Craft Super Air Nautique 210 Team Edition with only 186 Hours. Featuring Seating for 10 people, Keypad starting system, Zero off speed control, Clarion head unit, Aux input, Kenwood component speakers, Polk / MOMO subwoofer, Memphis speakers on wake tower, Flight control polished wake tower, Bimini top, Convertible stern seat, Snap in carpets, 773 Pound three-tank ballast system, Wake platform, Hydro-gate wake shaper, Tandem axle DHM Enterprises trailer, 2 boat covers, 5.7L (350ci) Excalibur V8 343hp. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7