2008 Nissan Altima

230,223 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2008 Nissan Altima

2008 Nissan Altima

3.5 SE

2008 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE

3.5 SE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

230,223KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8398185
  • Stock #: ML5889
  • VIN: 1N4BL24E38C104659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,223 KM

Vehicle Description

$6500 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

