$7,750+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Pathfinder
S
2008 Nissan Pathfinder
S
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$7,750
+ taxes & licensing
259,754KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR18B28C643414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 259,754 KM
Vehicle Description
$7750 + $195Doc. fee***Super Clean***7 Passengers***161404MI***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
2008 Nissan Pathfinder