<p>$7750 + $195Doc. fee***Super Clean***7 Passengers***161404MI***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

259,754 KM

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

S

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

259,754KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR18B28C643414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 259,754 KM

Vehicle Description

$7750 + $195Doc. fee***Super Clean***7 Passengers***161404MI***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

