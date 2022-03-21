$2,999+ tax & licensing
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2008 Nissan Sentra
2008 Nissan Sentra
2.0 S
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
222,145KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8921023
- Stock #: ML5989
- VIN: 3N1AB61E08L712375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,145 KM
Vehicle Description
$2999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4