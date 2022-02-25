Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Titan

196,813 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Titan

2008 Nissan Titan

XE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Titan

XE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

196,813KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8363112
  • Stock #: ML5883
  • VIN: 1N6AA07C68N349550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,813 KM

Vehicle Description

$16900 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2015 Ford Escape SE
 216,936 KM
$10,750 + tax & lic
2003 BMW X5 3.0i
 182,380 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 204,829 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory