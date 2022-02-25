$16,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Titan
XE
196,813KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8363112
- Stock #: ML5883
- VIN: 1N6AA07C68N349550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,813 KM
Vehicle Description
$16900 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
