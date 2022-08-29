$8,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Xterra
4WD 4dr Auto S
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
266,599KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9307777
- Stock #: ML6047
- VIN: 5N1AN08W98C514658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 266,599 KM
Vehicle Description
$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***165657MI/256599 KM***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
