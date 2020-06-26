Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vancouver Mitsubishi

604-249-3888

Contact Seller
2008 Porsche Cayman

2008 Porsche Cayman

S

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Porsche Cayman

S

Location

Vancouver Mitsubishi

1885 Clark Dr, vancouver, BC V5N 3G5

604-249-3888

  1. 5302082
  2. 5302082
  3. 5302082
  4. 5302082
  5. 5302082
  6. 5302082
  7. 5302082
  8. 5302082
  9. 5302082
  10. 5302082
  11. 5302082
  12. 5302082
  13. 5302082
  14. 5302082
  15. 5302082
  16. 5302082
  17. 5302082
  18. 5302082
  19. 5302082
  20. 5302082
  21. 5302082
  22. 5302082
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,440KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5302082
  • Stock #: UC781934
  • VIN: WP0AB29808U781934
Exterior Colour
Not Specified
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Apply on line at www.vancouvermitsusbishi.com using our quick and easy Finance Application Form. All pricing are plus taxes $695 prep $395 doc $159 tire fee other finance fees may be applicable. Dealer #41277. Get Approved Today!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Front air dam
  • Leather Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Front Side Airbag with Head Protection
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vancouver Mitsubishi

2018 Tesla Model 3 B...
 50,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 34,546 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 27,000 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Vancouver Mitsubishi

Vancouver Mitsubishi

1885 Clark Dr, vancouver, BC V5N 3G5

Call Dealer

604-249-XXXX

(click to show)

604-249-3888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory