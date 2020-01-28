2008 Smart fortwo coupe

- Convenience
-
- tilt steering
- VANITY MIRRORS
- Cup Holders: Front
- Floor Mats: Carpet
- Floor Mats: Rubber
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Digital clock
- Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
- Media: Compact Disc Player
- Powertrain
-
- Transmission Cooler
- Transmission: Manual
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Body: Coupe
- Comfort
-
- Climate: Air Conditioning
- Seating
-
- Upholstery: Cloth
- Seat(s): Heated
- Power Options
-
- Power: Brakes
- Power: Mirrors
- Power: Locks
- Power: Windows
- Safety
-
- Brakes: Front Disc
- Brakes: Rear Drums
- Additional Features
-
- Rims: steel
- Transmission: 5-Speed
- Tires: Good
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.