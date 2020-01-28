Menu
2008 Smart fortwo coupe

Pure/Passion

2008 Smart fortwo coupe

Pure/Passion

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4608099
  • Stock #: ML5044
  • VIN: WMEEJ31X88K180474
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Cup Holders: Front
  • Floor Mats: Carpet
  • Floor Mats: Rubber
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
  • Media: Compact Disc Player
Powertrain
  • Transmission Cooler
  • Transmission: Manual
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Body: Coupe
Comfort
  • Climate: Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
  • Seat(s): Heated
Power Options
  • Power: Brakes
  • Power: Mirrors
  • Power: Locks
  • Power: Windows
Safety
  • Brakes: Front Disc
  • Brakes: Rear Drums
Additional Features
  • Rims: steel
  • Transmission: 5-Speed
  • Tires: Good

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

