2008 Subaru Impreza

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 2 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8274789

8274789 Stock #: P0337

P0337 VIN: JF1GH61688H801954

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 191,267 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.