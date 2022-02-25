Menu
2008 Subaru Impreza

191,267 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

4Dr 2.5 I Sport at

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

191,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8274789
  • Stock #: P0337
  • VIN: JF1GH61688H801954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 191,267 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

