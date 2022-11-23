$11,927+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2008 Subaru Impreza
2008 Subaru Impreza
WRX 4Dr 5sp
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
138,327KM
Used
- Stock #: 26UTNA13191
- VIN: JF1GE75618G513191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Off Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 138,327 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
