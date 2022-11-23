Menu
2008 Subaru Impreza

138,327 KM

Details Features

$11,927

+ tax & licensing
WRX 4Dr 5sp

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

138,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9423448
  • Stock #: 26UTNA13191
  • VIN: JF1GE75618G513191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Off Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 26UTNA13191
  • Mileage 138,327 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

