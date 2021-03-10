2008 Toyota Prius

$13,980 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6786551

6786551 Stock #: 6000

6000 VIN: jtdkb20u587729485

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.