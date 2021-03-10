Menu
2008 Toyota Prius

132,200 KM

Details Description Features

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
Premium with Navigation Package

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

132,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6786551
  • Stock #: 6000
  • VIN: jtdkb20u587729485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Toyota Prius. Well equipped with Special Edition Premium With Navigation Package, Cloth seats, Navigation, JBL Premium audio system, 6 Disc CD changer, Aux input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, All weather floor mats, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Fog lamps, 16 Wheels. 1.5L Inline 4 cylinder gas / electric hybrid mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 110hp / 82lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Trip Odometer
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

