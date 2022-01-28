$10,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
208,044KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8179464
- Stock #: ML5847
- VIN: JTMBD31V885126128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,044 KM
Vehicle Description
$10500 + $195 Doc. fee
***Mint Condition***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
