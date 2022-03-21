$8,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
4DR SDN AUTO
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
131,718KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8868539
- VIN: JTDBT923281244914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,718 KM
Vehicle Description
$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***Low Km, Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
