2008 Toyota Yaris

131,718 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

4DR SDN AUTO

2008 Toyota Yaris

4DR SDN AUTO

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

131,718KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8868539
  VIN: JTDBT923281244914

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 131,718 KM

Vehicle Description

$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***Low Km, Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

