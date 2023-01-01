2008 Toyota Yaris

$6,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 0 , 5 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9705379

9705379 Stock #: ML6108

ML6108 VIN: JTDKT923385203023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # ML6108

Mileage 240,595 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.