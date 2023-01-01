Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

240,595 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

240,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9705379
  Stock #: ML6108
  VIN: JTDKT923385203023

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # ML6108
  Mileage 240,595 KM

Vehicle Description

$6999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

