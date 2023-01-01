$6,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
240,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9705379
- Stock #: ML6108
- VIN: JTDKT923385203023
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 240,595 KM
$6999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4