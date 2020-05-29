Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,595

+ taxes & licensing

Vespa Metro

604-688-3772

Contact Seller
2008 Vespa LX 50

2008 Vespa LX 50

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Vespa LX 50

Location

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

604-688-3772

Contact Seller

$2,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,136KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5183219
  • Stock #: 8581
  • VIN: ZAPC386B685008581
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Scooter / Moped
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vespa Metro Vancouver proudly serving Vancouver for over 10 years. We are your SPECIALIZED Vespa and Piaggio scooter shop. Our team members all ride scooters and our fully trained and Piaggio Certified Technicians are Scooterist.  We welcome Trade-ins on all makes and models! Come visit our Sales and Service department at 590 Clark Drive.

2008 Vespa LX50 SILVER

$2595.00+ tax
Out the door: $2906.40

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vespa Metro

2008 Vespa LX 50
 5,136 KM
$2,595 + tax & lic
2020 Vespa Primavera...
 500 KM
$5,645 + tax & lic
2020 Vespa GTS 300
 500 KM
$7,345 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

Call Dealer

604-688-XXXX

(click to show)

604-688-3772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory