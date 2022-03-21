Menu
2008 Volkswagen Eos

77,500 KM

Details Description Features

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Trendline DSG Convertible

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

77,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8869190
  • Stock #: 6425
  • VIN: WVWFA71F88V004931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 77,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, accident free Volkswagen EOS Trendline DSG Convertible. Well equipped with Heated leatherette front seats, Power driver's seat, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Power hard top, Volkswagen sound with 6 disc CD changer, Satellite radio, Aux input, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, All weather floor mats, Parking sensors, Projector headlamps, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed DSG shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 200hp / 207lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

