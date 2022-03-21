$17,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2008 Volkswagen Eos
Trendline DSG Convertible
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$17,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8869190
- Stock #: 6425
- VIN: WVWFA71F88V004931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 6425
- Mileage 77,500 KM
Vehicle Description
A Canadian, accident free Volkswagen EOS Trendline DSG Convertible. Well equipped with Heated leatherette front seats, Power driver's seat, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Power hard top, Volkswagen sound with 6 disc CD changer, Satellite radio, Aux input, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, All weather floor mats, Parking sensors, Projector headlamps, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed DSG shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 200hp / 207lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blue Star Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.