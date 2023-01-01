$7,500+ tax & licensing
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
140,597KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9761872
- Stock #: ML6112
- VIN: 3VWRM81K88M138353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,597 KM
Vehicle Description
$7500 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
