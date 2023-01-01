Menu
2008 Volkswagen Jetta

140,597 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2008 Volkswagen Jetta

2008 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2008 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

140,597KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9761872
  • Stock #: ML6112
  • VIN: 3VWRM81K88M138353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,597 KM

Vehicle Description

$7500 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

