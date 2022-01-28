Menu
2008 Volvo C30

215,216 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2008 Volvo C30

2008 Volvo C30

2.4

2008 Volvo C30

2.4

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

215,216KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8179395
  • Stock #: ML5845
  • VIN: YV1MK382582058361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,216 KM

Vehicle Description

$4500 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

