2008 WEEKEND WARRIOR FSC3200

0 KM

Details

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Toy Hauler

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

Used
  Listing ID: 7284434
  • Stock #: 6105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6105
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Weekend Warrior FSC3200 Toy Hauler. Well equipped with Two queen beds in garage area, Couch that folds into a bed, Queen bed in front room, Flat screen TVs, Large bathroom with shower, Large kitchen with 3 burner stove / microwave / oven / fridge / freezer, Generator with 496 Hours, Inside / Outside stereo system with Satellite radio, Sun awning, Dual propane tanks, Electric tongue jack system. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

