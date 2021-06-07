+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2008 Weekend Warrior FSC3200 Toy Hauler. Well equipped with Two queen beds in garage area, Couch that folds into a bed, Queen bed in front room, Flat screen TVs, Large bathroom with shower, Large kitchen with 3 burner stove / microwave / oven / fridge / freezer, Generator with 496 Hours, Inside / Outside stereo system with Satellite radio, Sun awning, Dual propane tanks, Electric tongue jack system. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
